Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 201 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:05 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 201 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 201.55 points, a positive change of 0.22 percent, closing at 90,195.52 points as compared to 89,993.97 points on last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 201.55 points, a positive change of 0.22 percent, closing at 90,195.52 points as compared to 89,993.97 points on last trading day.

A total of 567,264,435 shares were traded during the day as compared to 695,544,676 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 29.210 billion against Rs. 37.873 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 53,645,675 shares at Rs 10.44 per share, K-Electric Limited with 29,876,223 shares at Rs 4.36 per share and Sui South Gas with 27,406,470 shares at Rs 12.83 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.333.00 per share price, closing at Rs 19,018.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 111.47 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,226.19.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 147.72 per share closing at Rs 2,202.28 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 85.46 decline to close at Rs 838.57.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited K-Electric Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and ..

Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary

11 minutes ago
 Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act ..

Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP

33 minutes ago
 AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify effo ..

AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause

33 minutes ago
 CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vacci ..

CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..

33 minutes ago
 Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breac ..

Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach

35 minutes ago
Sustained participation of women in workforce need ..

Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbo ..

4 minutes ago
 Program launched to protect farmers from exploitat ..

Program launched to protect farmers from exploitation

4 minutes ago
 PDWP approves Rs21.572 development schemes

PDWP approves Rs21.572 development schemes

4 minutes ago
 Rs23m smuggled items seized

Rs23m smuggled items seized

4 minutes ago
 Global stocks diverge, oil prices tumble as Iran f ..

Global stocks diverge, oil prices tumble as Iran fears ease

4 minutes ago
 Countries' carbon-cut plans 'miles short' of 2030 ..

Countries' carbon-cut plans 'miles short' of 2030 goal: UN

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business