PSX stays bullish, gains 201 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 201.55 points, a positive change of 0.22 percent, closing at 90,195.52 points as compared to 89,993.97 points on last trading day.

A total of 567,264,435 shares were traded during the day as compared to 695,544,676 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 29.210 billion against Rs. 37.873 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 179 of them recorded gains and 222 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 53,645,675 shares at Rs 10.44 per share, K-Electric Limited with 29,876,223 shares at Rs 4.36 per share and Sui South Gas with 27,406,470 shares at Rs 12.83 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.333.00 per share price, closing at Rs 19,018.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 111.47 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,226.19.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 147.72 per share closing at Rs 2,202.28 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 85.46 decline to close at Rs 838.57.