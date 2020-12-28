UrduPoint.com
PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 257 Points To Close At 43,674 Points

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 257.51 points, with positive change of 0.59 percent, closing at 43,674.28 points against 43,416.77 points on the last working day

A total 463,412,081 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 570,583,163 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.18.892 billion against Rs. 25.513 billion previous day.

A total 463,412,081 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 570,583,163 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.18.892 billion against Rs. 25.513 billion previous day.

As many as 398 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 225 of them recorded gain and 154 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 47,200,500 shares and price per share of Rs.3.81, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 31,869,000 and price per share of Rs.28.51 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 25,870,000 and price per share of Rs. 78.42.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase of Rs.63.99 per share, closing at Rs.980 whereas Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs.30 per share, closing at Rs. 1530.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.55 per share, closing at Rs.2900 whereas Indus Dyeing shares decreased by Rs.35.34 per share closing at Rs. 500.01.

