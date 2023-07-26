PSX stays bullish, gains 265 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 265.19 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 46,682.53 points against 46,417.34 points the previous trading day.

A total of 429,515,564 shares were traded during the day as compared to 319,893,485 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.137 billion against Rs 10.259 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 121 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 58,856,601 shares at Rs 2.30 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 22,244,922 shares at Rs.1.41 per share and Pak Refinery with 18,394,805 shares at Rs 16.93 per share.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 31.88 per share price, closing at Rs 456.88, whereas the runner-up was Attock Refinery with an Rs 12.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 225.45.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 28.69 per share closing at Rs 699.00, followed by Pak Services with Rs 20.01 decline to close at Rs 749.99.