Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 265 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 265 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 265.19 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 46,682.53 points against 46,417.34 points the previous trading day.

A total of 429,515,564 shares were traded during the day as compared to 319,893,485 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 14.137 billion against Rs 10.259 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 212 of them recorded gains and 121 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 58,856,601 shares at Rs 2.30 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 22,244,922 shares at Rs.1.41 per share and Pak Refinery with 18,394,805 shares at Rs 16.93 per share.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 31.88 per share price, closing at Rs 456.88, whereas the runner-up was Attock Refinery with an Rs 12.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 225.45.

Mehmood Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 28.69 per share closing at Rs 699.00, followed by Pak Services with Rs 20.01 decline to close at Rs 749.99.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Cotton Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited Attock Refinery Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

42 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

3 hours ago
Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

16 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business