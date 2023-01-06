UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 290 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 07:39 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 290 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 290.78 points, a positive change of 0.71 percent, closing at 41,007.52 against 40,716.74 points the previous day.

A total of 181,976,391 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1|11,790,556 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.795 billion against Rs 3.095 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 164 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 27,912,328 shares at Rs 4.05 per share K-Electric Ltd with 17,660,273 shares at Rs 2.36 per share, and Pak Refinery with 16,077,002 shares at Rs 13.81 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 130.00 per share price, closing at Rs1905.00, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex. with a Rs 42.01 rise in its per share price to Rs659.00. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 209.90 per share closing at Rs 5400.10, followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs 101.07 decline to close at Rs 1246.60.

