PSX stays bullish, gains 290 points to close at 44,886 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Monday, gaining 260.82 points, with a positive change of 0.65 percent, closing at 44,886.89 points against 44,596.07 points on the last working day.

A total of 195,167,173 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 317,646,369 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.517 billion against Rs10.829 billion the previous day.

As many as 375 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 217 of them recorded gain and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak int. bulk with a volume of 12,583,500 shares and price per share of Rs7.70, TPL Properties with a volume of 11,087,500 and price per share of Rs32.56 and Ghani Glo Holding with volume of 10,811,500 and price per share of Rs24.60.

Unilever food witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 267.00 per share, closing at Rs19267.00 whereas the runner up was Colgate Plam, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs122.99 to Rs2400.00.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs161.15 closing Rs 2010.00 followed by Pak Tobacco, the share price of which declined by Rs74.25 to close at Rs1123.34.