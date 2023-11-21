Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 293 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 293.63 points, a positive change of 0.51 percent, closing at 57,371.59 points against 57,077.96 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,012,258,472 shares valuing Rs19.338 billion were traded during the day as compared to 718,285,234 shares valuing Rs 16.686 billion the previous day.

As many as 390 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 231 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telcom with 254,276,110 shares at Rs.1.67 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 63,355,766 shares at Rs.3.51 per share and Hum Network with 38,044,000 shares at Rs.7.99 per share.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.499.85 per share price, closing at Rs.23,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs.207.16 rise in its per share price to Rs10,550.00.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.34.71 per share closing at Rs1,648.17, followed by Bata (Pak) with a Rs.32.44 decline to close at Rs.1,656.56.

