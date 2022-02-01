UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 299 Points To Close At 45,674 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 05:50 PM

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 299.82 points, a positive change of 0.66 points, closing at 45,674.50 points against 45,374.68 points on the last working day

A total of 312,501,826 shares, valuing Rs 9.487, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 251,682,734 shares worth Rs 8.563, the previous day.

As many as 366 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 221 of them recorded gain and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 30 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 25,499,000 shares and price per share of Rs22.

72, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 24,880,000 and price per share of Rs2.27 and Treet Corp with volume of 19,533,000 and price per share of Rs40.94.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs108.33 per share, closing at Rs5708.33 whereas the runner up was Pak Services the share prices of which climbed up by Rs107.90 to Rs1757.90.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs146.44 closing at Rs2001.56 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs40.50 to close at Rs687.50.

