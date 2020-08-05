UrduPoint.com
Wed 05th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 305 points to close at 39,882 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,882.78 points as compared to 39,577.62 points on the last working day, with positive change of 305.16 points (0.77%).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 39,882.78 points as compared to 39,577.62 points on the last working day, with positive change of 305.16 points (0.77%).

A total 501,945,551 shares were traded compared to the trade 593,981,521 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs22.288 billion as compared to Rs26.548 billion during last trading day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 248 recorded gain and 139 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 38,479,500 shares and price per share of Rs32.75, Power Cement with a volume of 37,475,500 and price per share of Rs8.73 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 34,578,000 and price per share of Rs47.74.

Premier Suger recorded maximum increase of Rs35.48 per share, closing at Rs508.26 whereas Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs34.50 per share, closing at Rs868.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs48.99 per share, closing at Rs1626.01 whereas Nestle Pakistan shares decreased by Rs40 per share closing at Rs6410.

