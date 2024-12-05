Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 3,134 More Points

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 06:36 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 3,134.63 more points, a positive change of 2.98 percent, closing at 108,238.97 points as compared to 105,104.34 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 3,134.63 more points, a positive change of 2.98 percent, closing at 108,238.97 points as compared to 105,104.34 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,647,134,799 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,749,316,877 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs63.229 billion against Rs50.416 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 307 of them recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 163,462,276 shares at Rs10.09 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 150,476,152 shares at Rs1.59 per share and Cnergyico PK with 86,659,730 shares at Rs.6.87 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs481.08 per share price, closing at Rs20,681.08, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs101.64 rise in its per share price to Rs1,214.02.

Hafiz Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs24.27 per share closing at Rs 238.23 followed by Fateh Sports Wear Limited with Rs11.20 decline to close at Rs100.77.

