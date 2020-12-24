PSX stays bullish, gains 329 points to close at 43,416 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 329.07 points with positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 43,416.70 points against 43,087.70 points on the last working day.

A total 570,583,163 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 378,938,106 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.25.513 billion against Rs. 17.734 billion previous day.

As many as 402 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 150 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 46,887,000 shares and price per share of Rs.26.75, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 37,299,000 and price per share of Rs.72.95 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 34,682,933 and price per share of Rs. 41.94.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs.945 per share, closing at Rs.13545 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs..348 per share, closing at Rs. 9350.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.37.50 per share, closing at Rs.6600 whereas Gillette Pak shares decreased by Rs.37.17 per share closing at Rs. 526.08.