UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 329 Points To Close At 43,416 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 329 points to close at 43,416 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 329.07 points with positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 43,416.70 points against 43,087.70 points on the last working day.

A total 570,583,163 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 378,938,106 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.25.513 billion against Rs. 17.734 billion previous day.

As many as 402 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 232 of them recorded gain and 150 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 46,887,000 shares and price per share of Rs.26.75, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 37,299,000 and price per share of Rs.72.95 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 34,682,933 and price per share of Rs. 41.94.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs.945 per share, closing at Rs.13545 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs..348 per share, closing at Rs. 9350.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.37.50 per share, closing at Rs.6600 whereas Gillette Pak shares decreased by Rs.37.17 per share closing at Rs. 526.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Gillette Pakistan Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

53 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

53 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

58 minutes ago

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coron ..

3 minutes ago

Gamblers arrested in sialkot

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.