PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 353 Points To Close At 41,188 Points

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 06:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 42,188.11 points as compared to 41,834.85 points on the last working day, with positive change of 353.26 points (0.84%).

A total 919,471,486 shares were traded compared to the trade 837,022,896 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs26.544 billion as compared to Rs26.176 billion during last trading day.

As many as 439 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 322 recorded gain and 97 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 51,414,500 shares and price per share of Rs15.04, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 49,764,500 and price per share of Rs9.69 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 41,810,000 and price per share of Rs14.30.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs846 per share, closing at Rs12,133 whereas Philip Morris Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs73.89 per share, closing at Rs1775.

Premier Sugar witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 26.93 per share, closing at Rs572 whereas Ismail Ind shares decreased by Rs25.68 per share closing at Rs339.01.

