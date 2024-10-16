PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 365 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 365.32 more points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 86,205.66 points against 85,840.34 points on the last trading day.
A total of 474,333,405 shares were traded during the day as compared to 422,107,359 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.942 billion against Rs. 24.467 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were The Searle Company with 26,011,365 shares at Rs 63.32 per share, Hub Power Company with 24,345,667 shares at Rs 101.73 per share and Hum Network with 22,574,161 shares at Rs 14.24 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 156.55 per share price, closing at Rs 17,634.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 138.57 rise in its per share price to
Rs 7,259.71.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 88.51 per share closing at Rs 796.55 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 62.07 decline to close at Rs 1,146.41.
Recent Stories
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Stock Exchange Ends trading higher14 minutes ago
-
KP Minister directs completion of saffron seeds purchase1 hour ago
-
E Turbo Motors launches cheapest EV motorbikes in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Branding and Digital Marketing course concludes3 hours ago
-
FTO visits SCCI3 hours ago
-
RTO Peshawar holds seminar on sales tax declaration3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan vow to boost bilateral trade4 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,200 per tola4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 202410 hours ago