PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 365 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 365 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 365.32 more points, a positive change of 0.43 percent, closing at 86,205.66 points against 85,840.34 points on the last trading day.

A total of 474,333,405 shares were traded during the day as compared to 422,107,359 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 26.942 billion against Rs. 24.467 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 150 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were The Searle Company with 26,011,365 shares at Rs 63.32 per share, Hub Power Company with 24,345,667 shares at Rs 101.73 per share and Hum Network with 22,574,161 shares at Rs 14.24 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 156.55 per share price, closing at Rs 17,634.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 138.57 rise in its per share price to

Rs 7,259.71.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 88.51 per share closing at Rs 796.55 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 62.07 decline to close at Rs 1,146.41.

