PSX stays bullish, gains 396 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 396.72 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 113,739.16 points as compared to 113,342.44 points on the last trading day.

A total of 787,438,742 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,719,653 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.097 billion against Rs25.734 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 91,476,864 shares at Rs.8.69 per share, Fauji Cement with 73,707,472 shares at Rs.43.41 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,967,212 shares at Rs.4.71 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.125.03 per share closing at Rs.2,968.05 whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs.58.24 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,248.04.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.272.51 per share price, closing at Rs.23.115.00, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.124.62 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,121.61.