Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 396 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 396 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 396.72 points, a positive change of 0.35 percent, closing at 113,739.16 points as compared to 113,342.44 points on the last trading day.

A total of 787,438,742 shares were traded during the day as compared to 667,719,653 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs33.097 billion against Rs25.734 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 453 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 91,476,864 shares at Rs.8.69 per share, Fauji Cement with 73,707,472 shares at Rs.43.41 per share and K-Electric Limited with 58,967,212 shares at Rs.4.71 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.125.03 per share closing at Rs.2,968.05 whereas runner-up was Lucky Core Industries Limited with Rs.58.24 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,248.04.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.272.51 per share price, closing at Rs.23.115.00, whereas the runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.124.62 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,121.61.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defenc ..

EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities

14 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night ..

EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles

14 minutes ago
 France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned ..

France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’ ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information

29 minutes ago
 Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CE ..

Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva

29 minutes ago
 EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infa ..

EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

29 minutes ago
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt

29 minutes ago
 Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 202 ..

Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan

44 minutes ago
 EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand gl ..

EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ti ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China

59 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat f ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opport ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business