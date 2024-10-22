PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 409 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 409.06 points, a positive change of 0.48 percent, closing at 86,466.58 points against 86,057.52 points on the last trading day.
A total of 722,209,194 shares were traded during the day as compared to 474,949,535 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 25.024 billion against Rs.19.659 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 231 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 71 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 224,204,258 shares at Rs 4.23 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 30,203,770 shares at Rs 1.25 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 26,100,952 shares at Rs 9.11 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 426.19 per share price, closing at Rs 18,166.83, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pakistan Engineering with Rs 84.15 rise in its per share price to Rs 925.66.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 71.69 per share closing at Rs 1,088.11 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 71.20 decline to close at Rs 7,361.88.
