PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 422 More Points

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 422.37 points, a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 52,342.64 points against 51,920.27 points the previous day.

A total of 526,463,387 shares valuing Rs 16.512 billion were traded during the day as compared to 455,331,569 shares valuing Rs 15.639 billion the previous day.

As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 216 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 75,772,036 shares at Rs 3.88 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 68,332,731 shares at Rs 1.28 per share and Pak Refinery with 55,036,194 shares at Rs 21.57 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 525.00 per share price, closing at Rs 22,750.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber XD with a Rs 69.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,103.17.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 219.90 per share closing at Rs 7,800.10, followed by Khyber Tobacco XD with a Rs 27.55 decline to close at Rs 339.85.

