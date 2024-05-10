PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 427 More Points
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 427.45 points, a positive change of 0.59 percent, closing at 73,085.50 points against 72,658.05 points the previous trading day.
A total of 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.268 billion were traded during the day as compared to 674,981,699 shares valuing Rs 24.053 billion the last day.
Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 32 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 85,720,717 shares at Rs 1.
55 per share, Hum Network with 51,463,445 shares at Rs 9.70 per share and Pak Elcktron with 33,646,094 shares at Rs 28.98 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited imited witnessed an increase of Rs 94.71 per share price closing at Rs 1,444.71, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs 74.75 decline to close at Rs 1,071.36.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.98 per share closing at Rs 19,090.00, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 58.18 decline to close at Rs 717.54.
