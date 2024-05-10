Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 427 More Points

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 427 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 427.45 points, a positive change of 0.59 percent, closing at 73,085.50 points against 72,658.05 points the previous trading day.

A total of 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.268 billion were traded during the day as compared to 674,981,699 shares valuing Rs 24.053 billion the last day.

Some 381 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 32 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 85,720,717 shares at Rs 1.

55 per share, Hum Network with 51,463,445 shares at Rs 9.70 per share and Pak Elcktron with 33,646,094 shares at Rs 28.98 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited imited witnessed an increase of Rs 94.71 per share price closing at Rs 1,444.71, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs 74.75 decline to close at Rs 1,071.36.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.98 per share closing at Rs 19,090.00, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 58.18 decline to close at Rs 717.54.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Hallmark Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hum Network Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

2 hours ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

5 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

5 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

10 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

19 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

19 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business