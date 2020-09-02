PSX stays bullish, gains 457 points to close at 41,834 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,834.85 points as compared to 41,377.26 points on the last working day, with positive change of 457.59 points (1.11%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,834.85 points as compared to 41,377.26 points on the last working day, with positive change of 457.59 points (1.11%).

A total 837,022,896 shares were traded compared to the trade 759,360,325 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs26.176 billion as compared to Rs21.721 billion during last trading day.

As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 281 recorded gain and 130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 54,009,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.07, PTCL with a volume of 48,748,500 and price per share of Rs9.66 and Pak Int, Bulk with a volume of 46,908,000 and price per share of Rs12.35.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs165.50 per share, closing at Rs6310 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs8249.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 48.56 per share, closing at Rs598.93 whereas Sapphire Fiber shares decreased by Rs40 per share closing at Rs760.