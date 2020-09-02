UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 457 Points To Close At 41,834 Points

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:22 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 457 points to close at 41,834 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,834.85 points as compared to 41,377.26 points on the last working day, with positive change of 457.59 points (1.11%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,834.85 points as compared to 41,377.26 points on the last working day, with positive change of 457.59 points (1.11%).

A total 837,022,896 shares were traded compared to the trade 759,360,325 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs26.176 billion as compared to Rs21.721 billion during last trading day.

As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 281 recorded gain and 130 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 54,009,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.07, PTCL with a volume of 48,748,500 and price per share of Rs9.66 and Pak Int, Bulk with a volume of 46,908,000 and price per share of Rs12.35.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs165.50 per share, closing at Rs6310 whereas Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs8249.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 48.56 per share, closing at Rs598.93 whereas Sapphire Fiber shares decreased by Rs40 per share closing at Rs760.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top PTCL Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Netanyahu: direct Israel-UAE flights will continue ..

2 minutes ago

Tripartite meeting on ADB funded projects worth $ ..

2 minutes ago

SC grants bail to Anwar Majeed in fake bank accoun ..

2 minutes ago

World powers asked to play role for resolving Kash ..

2 minutes ago

NBP posts record Rs 15.2 bn profit in Jan-Jun 2020 ..

4 minutes ago

NBP earns Rs 15.2 billion profit after tax in 2nd ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.