PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 467 More Points
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 07:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 467.33 points, a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 117,586.98 points as compared to 117,119.66 points on the last trading day.
A total of 935,783,268 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,037,862,969 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.620 billion against Rs. 46.570 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 167 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 73,230,816 shares at Rs 1.70 per share, Cnergyico PK with 57,326,691 shares at Rs.7.55 per share and Fauji Cement with 54,376,196 shares at Rs.34.83 per share.
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.62.97 per share price, closing at Rs 692.63, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 45.94 rise in its per share price to Rs.665.00.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 227.69 per share closing at Rs 20,992.31 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 45.46 decline to close at Rs.581.54.
