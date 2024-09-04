PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 491 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 491.69 points, showing a positive change of 0.63 percent, closing at 78,848.01 points against 78,356.32 points on the last working day.
A total of 969,768,756 shares were traded during the day as compared to 436,672,976 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 12.255 billion against Rs 12.255 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 259 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 46 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 234,639,397 shares at Rs 1.37 per share, Pervez Ahmed Company with 48,686,662 shares at Rs.1.44 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 45,083,409 shares at Rs.11.41 per share.
Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 130.69 per share price, closing at Rs 3,641.42, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs 114.50 rise in its per share price to Rs 17,550.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.33 per share closing at Rs 6,917.67 followed by PIA Holding Company Limited with Rs 54.92 decline to close at Rs 854.03.
