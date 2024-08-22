PSX stays bullish, gains 532 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 532.56 more points, showing a positive change of 0.68 percent, closing at 78,793.41 points against 78,260.86 points on the last working day.

A total of 804,261,249 shares were traded during the day as compared to 552,564,507 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 16.975 billion against Rs 14.590 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 473 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 261 of them recorded gains and 138 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 74 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 140,914,417 shares at Rs 1.31 per share, Kohinoor Spinning Power Cement with 91,356,461 shares at Rs.11.99 per share, and Power Cement with 51,625,456 shares at Rs 6.03 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.97.89 per share price, closing at Rs 1,724.00, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with a Rs 92.02 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,067.02.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.35.01 per share closing at Rs.1,264.99 followed by Unilever Pakistan food Limited with Rs 19.46 decline to close at Rs.17,800.00.