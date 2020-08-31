UrduPoint.com
PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 54 Points To Close At 41,110 Points

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 41,110 points as compared to 41,056 points on the last working day, with positive change of 54.71 points (0.13%)

A total 451,737,492 shares were traded as compared to the trade 238,567,769 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs16.290 billion as compared to Rs8.

397 billion during last trading day.

As many as 413 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 198 recorded gain and 196 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Nankislami Pak with a volume of 40,929,500 shares and price per share of Rs8.99,TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 40,129,500 and price per share of Rs63.21 and Power Cement with a volume of 32,043,000 and price per share of Rs0.15.

