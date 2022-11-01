UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 544 Points

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 544 points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 544.03 points, a positive change of 1.32 percent, closing at 41,808.69 against 41,264.66 points on the last working day.

A total of 192,142,149 shares were traded during the day as compared to 97,476,761 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.311 billion against Rs 2.501 billion on the last trading day.

Some 356 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 250 of them recorded gains, and 82 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WroldCall Telecom with 33,117,500 shares at Rs 1.48 per share, Cnergyico PK with 11,629,819 shares at Rs 4.75 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd, 8,202,696 shares at Rs 118.07 per share.

Nestle PakistanXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100 per share price, closing at Rs 5,800 whereas the runner-up was Goodluck Industries with a Rs 44.79 rise in its per share price to Rs 642.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 39.58 per share closing at Rs 1,999.42, followed by Premium Textile XD with a Rs 33.24 decline to close at Rs 659.90.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Court extends for further two days physical remand ..

Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

7 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

1 hour ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

1 hour ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

4 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.