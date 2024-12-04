PSX stays bullish, gains 545 more points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 545.26 more points, a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 105,104.34 points as compared to 104,559.07 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,749,316,877 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,766,474,377 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.416 billion against Rs.56.624 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 258 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 257,531,069 shares at Rs 1.61 per share, Cnergyico PK with 213,200,271 shares at Rs 6.85 per share and Pak International Bulk with 89,650,764 shares at Rs.8.57 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.334.89 per share price, closing at Rs.20,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 53.32 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,748.57.

Sahhpire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 87.62 per share closing at Rs 1,112.38 followed by Indus Services Industries Limited with Rs 51.40 decline to close at Rs1,430.37.