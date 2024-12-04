Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 545 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 545 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 545.26 more points, a positive change of 0.52 percent, closing at 105,104.34 points as compared to 104,559.07 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,749,316,877 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,766,474,377 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.416 billion against Rs.56.624 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 258 of them recorded gains and 180 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 257,531,069 shares at Rs 1.61 per share, Cnergyico PK with 213,200,271 shares at Rs 6.85 per share and Pak International Bulk with 89,650,764 shares at Rs.8.57 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.334.89 per share price, closing at Rs.20,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 53.32 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,748.57.

Sahhpire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 87.62 per share closing at Rs 1,112.38 followed by Indus Services Industries Limited with Rs 51.40 decline to close at Rs1,430.37.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

2 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

8 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

17 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

17 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

17 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

17 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business