PSX stays bullish, gains 558 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 558.64 more points, a positive of 0.39 percent, closing at 145,647.14 points against 145,088.50 points last trading day.

A total of 712,527,450 shares were traded during the day as compared to 788,463,721 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 55.677 billion against Rs 52.780 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 483 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 221 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Petroleum with 33,121,252 shares at Rs 189.74 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 25,365,424 shares at Rs1.43 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 23,971,113 shares at Rs 16.04 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 81.85 per share price, closing at Rs 9,679.12, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with Rs39.7 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,119.37.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,078.10 per share closing at Rs 29,857.80 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs530.57 decline in its share price to close at Rs9,037.58.