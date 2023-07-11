Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 570 Points

Published July 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 570.67 points, a positive change of 1.28 percent, closing at 45,155.80 points against 44,585.13 points the previous trading day.

A total of 555,100,181 shares were traded during the day as compared to 440,221,059 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 15.487 billion against Rs 12.086 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 363 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 253 of them recorded gains and 92 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 35,089,048 shares at Rs 1.28 per share; Pak Refinery with 31,421,276 shares at Rs.16.95 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 23,204,209 shares at Rs.6.74 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 242.95 per share price, closing at Rs 8,597.95, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with an Rs 55.89 rise in its per share price to Rs 801.09.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 38.35 per share closing at Rs 1,714.65; followed by Siemens Pakistan with Rs 16.01 decline to close at Rs 699.99.

