PSX stays bullish, gains 609 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 609.18 points, a positive change of 0.98 per cent, closing at 63,002.92 points against 62,393.74points the previous trading day.

A total of 263,547,879 shares valuing Rs 10.730 billion were traded during the day as compared to 270,537,523 shares valuing Rs. 11.625 billion the last day.

Some 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 217 of them recorded gains and 92 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 27 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 26,580,417 shares at Rs.

4.68 per share, PIAC(A) with 25,838,500 shares at Rs.10.94 per share and Pak Petroleum with 18,483,443 shares at Rs.114.34 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.83.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,240.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with a Rs.37.11 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,049.99.

KSB Pumps Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.9.40 per share closing at Rs.118.60, followed by Bela Automotives Limited with a Rs.6.58 decline to close at Rs.81.13.