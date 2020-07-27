PSX stays bullish, gains 613 points to close at 38,221 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 38,221.16 points as compared to 37,607.62 points on the last working day, with positive change of 613.54 points (1.63%).

A total 288,103,131 shares were traded compared to the trade 266,531,768 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs13.271 billion as compared to Rs10.690 billion during last trading day.

As many as 376 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 232 recorded gain and 129 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 28,921,000 shares and price per share of Rs28.91, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 19,999,500 and price per share of Rs38.28 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 18,450,500 and price per share of Rs13.66.

Millat Tractors recorded maximum increase of Rs51.14 per share, closing at Rs857.93 whereas Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs39.72 per share, closing at Rs599.72.

Island Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs85 per share, closing at Rs1100 whereas prices of Bhanero Tex shares decreased by Rs71.94 per share closing at Rs893.