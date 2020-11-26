PSX stays bullish, gains 653 points to close at 41,031 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend and closed at 41,031 points against 40,377 points on the last working day, with positive change of 653.49 points (1.62%).

A total 389,193,653 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 241,946,292 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.026 billion against Rs9.831 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 304 of them recorded gain and 74 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 50,024,000 shares and price per share of Rs23.19, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 33,254,000 and price per share of Rs55.18 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 29,628,925 and price per share of Rs36.85.

Rafhan MaizaXD recorded maximum increase of Rs89 per share, closing at Rs8400 whereas Indus DyeingXD was runner up with the increase of Rs36.97 per share, closing at Rs533.89.

Island Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs125 per share, closing at Rs1600 whereas Philip Morris Pak shares decreased by Rs33.99 per share closing at Rs1465.