UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 653 Points To Close At 41,031 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 653 points to close at 41,031 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend and closed at 41,031 points against 40,377 points on the last working day, with positive change of 653.49 points (1.62%).

A total 389,193,653 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 241,946,292 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.026 billion against Rs9.831 billion previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 304 of them recorded gain and 74 sustained losses whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 50,024,000 shares and price per share of Rs23.19, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 33,254,000 and price per share of Rs55.18 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 29,628,925 and price per share of Rs36.85.

Rafhan MaizaXD recorded maximum increase of Rs89 per share, closing at Rs8400 whereas Indus DyeingXD was runner up with the increase of Rs36.97 per share, closing at Rs533.89.

Island Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs125 per share, closing at Rs1600 whereas Philip Morris Pak shares decreased by Rs33.99 per share closing at Rs1465.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 219 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

UAE chairs 18th meeting of GCC under-secretaries o ..

51 minutes ago

Turkmenistan advocates cooperation in resolvingreg ..

55 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan ga ..

55 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

1 hour ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.