PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 668 More Points
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 668.57 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 90,864.09 points as compared to 90,195.52 points on last trading day
A total of 602,810,650 shares were traded during the day as compared to 567,264,435 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.203 billion against Rs.29.210 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 50 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 41,401,611 shares at Rs 1.27 per share, Silk Bank Limited with 31,281,039 shares at Rs 1.08 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 30,208,661 shares at Rs5.73 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.162.00 per share price, closing at Rs 19,180.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 122.62 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,348.81.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 27.38 per share closing at Rs 816.66 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 22.00 decline to close at Rs 992.56.
