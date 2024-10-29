Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 668 More Points

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 668 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 668.57 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 90,864.09 points as compared to 90,195.52 points on last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 668.57 points, a positive change of 0.74 percent, closing at 90,864.09 points as compared to 90,195.52 points on last trading day.

A total of 602,810,650 shares were traded during the day as compared to 567,264,435 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.203 billion against Rs.29.210 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 50 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 41,401,611 shares at Rs 1.27 per share, Silk Bank Limited with 31,281,039 shares at Rs 1.08 per share and Pace (Pak) Limited with 30,208,661 shares at Rs5.73 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.162.00 per share price, closing at Rs 19,180.00, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 122.62 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,348.81.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 27.38 per share closing at Rs 816.66 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 22.00 decline to close at Rs 992.56.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Silk Bank Limited Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion Siemens

Recent Stories

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer ..

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

46 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (M ..

19 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

19 minutes ago
 LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khi ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khidmat signs MoU

19 minutes ago
 NUML celebrates 101st anniversary of Turkish Repub ..

NUML celebrates 101st anniversary of Turkish Republic Day

19 minutes ago
WAPDA Chairman visits 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extensio ..

WAPDA Chairman visits 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Project

5 minutes ago
 Indus University wins PCB HEC intervarsity cricket ..

Indus University wins PCB HEC intervarsity cricket tournament

5 minutes ago
 Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Construct ..

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Construction continues on all 6 work fr ..

5 minutes ago
 Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

2 hours ago
 Chinese-Pakistani companies participate in B2B Inv ..

Chinese-Pakistani companies participate in B2B Investment Meeting on Fisheries i ..

5 minutes ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business