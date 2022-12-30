UrduPoint.com

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 673 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 673 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a continued bullish trend on Friday, gaining 673.09 points, with a positive change of 1.69 percent, closing at 40,420.45 against 39,747.36 points on the previous day.

A total of 284,512,885 shares were traded during the day as compared to 227,788,151 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.960 billion against Rs 7.037 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 211 of them recorded gains and 105 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 13 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 69,807,500 shares at Rs 2.70 per share, Pak Petroleum with 11,900,894 shares at Rs 68.14 per share, and WorldCall Telecom with 11,760,099 shares at Rs 1.17 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 605.35 per share price, closing at Rs9100.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 116.23 rise in its per share price to Rs1666.21.

Premium Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 41.05 per share closing at Rs 516.00, followed by Thal Ind. Corp with Rs 20.50 decline to close at Rs 263.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Br ..

Pakistan’s Number 1 Batsman Babar Azam as the Brand Ambassador for vivo V25 Se ..

39 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate ..

Dubai records AED9.6 billion in weekly real estate transactions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

4 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.