Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 679 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 08:11 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 679 more points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 679.83 more points, a positive change of 1.04 percent, closing at 66,130.02 points against 65,450.19 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 679.83 more points, a positive change of 1.04 percent, closing at 66,130.02 points against 65,450.19 points the previous trading day.

A total of 1,741,361,884 shares valuing Rs.29.976 billion were traded during the day as compared to 981,194,616 shares valuing Rs. 23.743 billion the last day.

Some 392 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 261 of them recorded gains and 115 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 16 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 385,378,290 shares at Rs.

5.24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 195,490,897 shares at Rs.1.82 per share and Cnergyico PK with 185,800,459 shares at Rs.5.75 per share.

Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.115.50 per share price, closing at Rs.1,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Lucky Core Industries with a Rs.33.93 rise in its per share price to Rs.799.01.

Faisal Spinning Mills witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.32.12 per share closing at Rs401.00, followed by Service Industries with Rs.23.58 decline to close at Rs.601.14.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with re ..

Kashmir issue to be raised internationally with renewed vigour: PM

46 seconds ago
 APHC acknowledges Pakistan’s continued support f ..

APHC acknowledges Pakistan’s continued support for Kashmir cause

49 seconds ago
 LHC constitutes bench to hear plea against appoint ..

LHC constitutes bench to hear plea against appointment of bureaucrats for electi ..

2 minutes ago
 AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

15 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobil ..

OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobile Experience in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospit ..

DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospital

15 minutes ago
'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

10 minutes ago
 Delegation of elders calls on KP CM

Delegation of elders calls on KP CM

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman orders a ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman orders appointments at public sector u ..

3 minutes ago
 Engineer Amir takes charge as FESCO Chief

Engineer Amir takes charge as FESCO Chief

10 minutes ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar directs local go ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-smog measures

Commissioner reviews anti-smog measures

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business