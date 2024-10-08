PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 753 More Points
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 753.68 more points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, reaching 85,663.98 points against 84,910.30 points on the last trading day.
A total of 506, 565, 368 shares were traded during the day as compared to
449,507,635
shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 33.
049 billion against Rs.30. 196 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hub Power Company XD with 44, 845,448 shares at Rs 111.92 per share, Pak Petroleum with 21, 544,867 shares at Rs 128. 12 per share and Pak Refinery with 21, 345,096 shares at Rs 25. 57 per share.
