Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 753 More Points

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 753 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 753.68 more points, a positive change of 0.89 percent, reaching 85,663.98 points against 84,910.30 points on the last trading day.

A total of 506, 565, 368 shares were traded during the day as compared to

449,507,635

shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 33.

049 billion against Rs.30. 196 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 448 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 61 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hub Power Company XD with 44, 845,448 shares at Rs 111.92 per share, Pak Petroleum with 21, 544,867 shares at Rs 128. 12 per share and Pak Refinery with 21, 345,096 shares at Rs 25. 57 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Hub Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited Billion

Recent Stories

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

2 hours ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

4 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

17 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

17 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

17 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business