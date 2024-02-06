PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

Open Menu

Published February 06, 2024

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 796.10 points, a positive change of 1.26 per cent, closing at 63,799.02 points against 63,002.92 points the previous trading day

A total of 330,921,598 shares valuing Rs 15.195 billion were traded during the day as compared to 263,547,879 shares valuing Rs. 10.730 billion the last day.

Some 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 230 of them recorded gains and 79 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 27 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were PIAC(A) with 47,061,500 shares at Rs.

10.84 per share, Oil and Gas Development with 23,123,662 shares at Rs.155.57 per share and Cnergyico PK with 21,272,911 shares at Rs.4.15 per share.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.77.73 per share price, closing at Rs.2,316.57, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs.39.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.879.00.

Attock Petroleum Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.11.88 per share closing at Rs.397.85, followed by Baluchistan Wheel Limited with a Rs.10.87 decline to close at Rs.171.13.

