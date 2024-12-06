PSX stays bullish, gains 814 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 814.98 more points, a positive change of 0.75 percent, closing at 109,053.95 points as compared to 108,238.97points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 814.98 more points, a positive change of 0.75 percent, closing at 109,053.95 points as compared to 108,238.97points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,697,842,022 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,647,134,799 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 57.487 billion against Rs. 63.229 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 468 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 233 of them recorded gains and 200 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 368,901,309 shares at Rs 1.75 per share, Bank of Punjab with 115,553,351 shares at Rs 10.84 per share and Cnergyico PK with 93,624,112 shares at Rs.6.87 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.422.41 per share price, closing at Rs.8,512.85, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 55.98 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,270.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 64.41 per share closing at Rs 20,616.67 followed by PakistanTobacco Company Limited with Rs 23.06 decline to close at Rs1,266.07.