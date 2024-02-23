PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 901 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 06:22 PM
) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 901.48 points, a positive change of 1.46 percent, closing at 62,815.82 points against 61,914.34 points the previous trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 901.48 points, a positive change of 1.46 percent, closing at 62,815.82 points against 61,914.34 points the previous trading day.
A total of 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs 16.011 billion were traded during the day as compared to 324,830,445 shares valuing Rs13.966 billion the last day.
Some 339 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 201 of them recorded gains and 118 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 36,167,000 shares at Rs 4.
59 per share, K-Electric Limited with 26,534,263 shares at Rs 4.39 per share, and Yousuf Weawing with 16,722,000 shares at Rs 4.12 per share.
Mari Petroleum Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 52.02 per share price, closing at Rs 2,266.70, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 29.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,350.00.
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 39.88 per share closing at Rs 492.00, followed by Siemens Pakistan Engineering with Rs 13.63 decline to close at Rs 586.37.
Recent Stories
UAE Consul General visits PU
Punjab University awards PhD degree
Concerted efforts needed to bring about positive changing in population trends
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) performance reviewed
Proposed Ramadan package discussed
QG Vs IU: Hawk-Eye admits DRS error
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori meets with CM Punjab
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'
Sajid Mir terms PTI founder's letter to IMF as enmity with Pakistan
PTI founder, Bushra Bibi file appeals to IHC against their convictions
Dutch hockey club wins three-match friendly series
Tharabi Lake contract : Court sends Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand
More Stories From Business
-
Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Commerce Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia strengthens bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LCCI1 hour ago
-
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
Early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties proving beneficial, says Dr. Haidar Karrar1 hour ago
-
Next government to focus on promoting ease of doing business: Qaiser Sheikh1 hour ago
-
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 20242 hours ago
-
Kitchen items' prices witnesses nominal increase of 0.04%2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,200 per tola to Rs 214,1002 hours ago
-
Call to solve issues of SME sector3 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation visits GCU2 hours ago
-
HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs 114 billion, up 47%, with a focus on Agriculture, digitally-led ..3 hours ago