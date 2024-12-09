PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 916 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 916.44 more points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, closing at 109,970.39 points as compared to 109,053.95 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,597,868,204 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,697,842,022 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 60.251 billion against Rs.57.487 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 278 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric with 164,514,973 shares at Rs 6.16 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 161,906,262 shares at Rs 1.83 per share and Cnergyico PK with 113,022,299 shares at Rs.7.13 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.671.59 per share price, closing at Rs.7,387.52, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engirneering Works Limited with Rs 95.01 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,156.40.
Lucky Core Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47.84 per share closing at Rs 1.094.88 followed by Thai Limited with Rs 21.39 decline to close at Rs.442.39.
