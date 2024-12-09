Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 916 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 916 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 916.44 more points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, closing at 109,970.39 points as compared to 109,053.95 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,597,868,204 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,697,842,022 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 60.251 billion against Rs.57.487 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 278 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 31 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric with 164,514,973 shares at Rs 6.16 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 161,906,262 shares at Rs 1.83 per share and Cnergyico PK with 113,022,299 shares at Rs.7.13 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.671.59 per share price, closing at Rs.7,387.52, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engirneering Works Limited with Rs 95.01 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,156.40.

Lucky Core Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 47.84 per share closing at Rs 1.094.88 followed by Thai Limited with Rs 21.39 decline to close at Rs.442.39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

49 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Business