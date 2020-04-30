UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 952 Points To Close At 34,111 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:09 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 952 points to close at 34,111 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34111.64 points as compared to 33158.84 points on the last working day with the positive change of 952.80 points (2.87%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34111.64 points as compared to 33158.84 points on the last working day with the positive change of 952.80 points (2.87%).

A total of 292,086,795 shares were traded compared to the trade 140,473,894 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs12.424 billion as compared to Rs7.701 billion during last trading day.

As many as 367 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 284 recorded gain and 73 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 37,782,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.63, Pak Elektron with a volume of 27,035,500 price per share of Rs22.59 and Maple leaf with a volume of 25,834,000 and price per share of Rs27.10.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs150.75 per share, closing at Rs2160.75, Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs150 per share, closing at Rs6950. Pak tobaccoXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs44 per share, closing at Rs1620 whereas prices of Philip Morris Pak decreased by Rs35 per share closing at Rs1802.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pak Elektron Limited Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Billion

Recent Stories

WSF appoints PSA to oversee communications

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against profiteering:1600 fined for over ..

2 minutes ago

Japan passes $240 billion virus package including ..

7 minutes ago

Iran Confirms Over 94,600 Cumulative COVID-19 Case ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Related Death Toll in Moldova Rises by ..

2 minutes ago

Younis Khan comes forward to support Shoaib Akhtar ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.