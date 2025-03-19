PSX stays bullish, gains 972 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 972.94 points, a positive change of 0.83 percent, closing at 117,974.03 points as compared to 117,001.09 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 972.94 points, a positive change of 0.83 percent, closing at 117,974.03 points as compared to 117,001.09 points on the last trading day.

A total of 544,200,130 shares were traded during the day as compared to 449,484,737 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.310 billion against Rs29.178 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 315 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gains and 102 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 5 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 52,151,863 shares at Rs11.05 per share, Pak Elektron with 36,133,139 shares at Rs48.14 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 30,884,952 shares at Rs1.40 per share.

Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs74.83 per share closing at Rs823.10 whereas runner-up was Macter International Limited with Rs36.71 rise in its share price to close at Rs403.77.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs82.50 per share price, closing at Rs23,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs64.84 decline in its per share price to Rs7,402.33.