PSX Stays Bullish, Gains More 3,370 Points

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 3,370.29 points, a positive change of 3.04 percent, closing at 114,180.51 points as compared to 110,810.22 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,469,558,531 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,080,023,483 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 67.278 billion against Rs.47.139 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 299 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 232,925,553 shares at Rs 1.79 per share, Cnergyico PK with 80,186,381 shares at Rs 7.21 per share and Pak International Bulk with 70,681,266 shares at Rs.9.07 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.199.92 per share price, closing at Rs.7,355.19, whereas the runner-up was RAfhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 149.12 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,750.00

Macter International Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 30.16 per share closing at Rs 424.69 followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 24.24 decline to close at Rs.800.53.

