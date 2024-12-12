PSX Stays Bullish, Gains More 3,370 Points
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 3,370.29 points, a positive change of 3.04 percent, closing at 114,180.51 points as compared to 110,810.22 points on the last trading day.
A total of 1,469,558,531 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,080,023,483 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 67.278 billion against Rs.47.139 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 299 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 232,925,553 shares at Rs 1.79 per share, Cnergyico PK with 80,186,381 shares at Rs 7.21 per share and Pak International Bulk with 70,681,266 shares at Rs.9.07 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.199.92 per share price, closing at Rs.7,355.19, whereas the runner-up was RAfhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 149.12 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,750.00
Macter International Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 30.16 per share closing at Rs 424.69 followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 24.24 decline to close at Rs.800.53.
Recent Stories
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices surge by 2,300 per tola2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to reviving cotton sector, facilitating farmers: Rana Tanveer2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Textile Mills installs 3MW additional solar capacity2 minutes ago
-
OICCI survey reaffirms Pakistan as promising investment destination4 hours ago
-
Tanveer directs CDA to install EV-charging stations at all petrol pumps4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs2,300 per tola4 hours ago
-
SECP launches WEFP, sets target of 70% of all new clients4 hours ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday5 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Tesla shares soar to record high6 hours ago