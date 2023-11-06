Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish With Gain Of 737 More Points

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 06:57 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 737.33 points, a positive change of 1.39 percent, closing at 53,860.37 points against 53,123.04 points the previous day

A total of 546,547,257 shares valuing Rs17.905 billion were traded during the day as compared to 475,085,837 shares valuing Rs15.586 billion the previous day.

As many as 368 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 256 of them recorded gains and 97 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 68,065,265 shares at Rs.4.11per share, Pak Refinery with 37,317,387 shares at Rs.23.30 per share and Pak Int Bulk with 34,524,000 shares at Rs.5.51 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.65.75 per share price, closing at Rs.1,533.82, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize XD with a Rs.55.00 rise in its per share price to Rs. 8,050.00.

Pak Hotels witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.28.27 per share closing at Rs471.98, followed by Pak Suzuki with a Rs.18.03 decline to close at Rs.438.26.

