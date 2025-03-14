Open Menu

PSX Stays Turns Bullish, Gains 441 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 09:24 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 441.93 points, a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 115,536.17 points as compared to 115,094.24 points on the last trading day

A total of 360,456,374 shares were traded during the day as compared to 382,791,629 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.039 billion against Rs25.407 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 435 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,195 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 71 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 42,700,806 shares at Rs9.92 per share, Bank of Punjab with 36,140,223 shares at Rs13.09 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 25,615,139 shares at Rs16.06 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs195.80 per share closing at Rs23,413.00 whereas runner-up was Mari Energies Limited with Rs28.04 rise in its share price to close at Rs605.66.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs80.16 per share price, closing at Rs9,099.84, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs71.55 decline in its per share price to Rs856.92.

