ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX), as a frontline regulator, would investigate the operational error that emanated from the processes related to the upper market halt, activated at the psx for the first time ever on Friday.

On Friday, April 17, 2020, the trading session of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (the Exchange) continued for 195 seconds beyond the scheduled closing at 1 p.m. said PSX in a statement on Monday.

During that additional period, a total of 3,492,550 shares were traded which are 1.01% of the total traded volume of 347,496,580 shares and approximately 0.79% by value, of the trading that took place on Friday.

"Considering the small number of trades and wide market participation in the 195 seconds period post-closing hours, PSX considers the trades as valid," the statement said adding that the Exchange submitted an incident report to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on the same day.

"The Exchange will continue to review and investigate the matter to identify any other irregularity, as well as provide any further information required by SECP," it added.

It said that the Exchange stood by its commitment to safeguard the interests of all its stakeholders and market participants.

Accordingly, it had been aggressively working on implementation of the new IT trading and surveillance system, which would be a state of the art system and would significantly mitigate such issues in future.