PSX Triggers Market Halt On Friday Morning

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

PSX triggers market halt on Friday Morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) Friday triggered Market Halt for 45 minutes due to 4 percent decline in KSE-30 index at 09:25 a.m.

All the equity based derivative markets remained suspended for 45 minutes.

Pakistan Stock Exchange as a frontline regulator has introduced market halt action with approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with international best practices as a means to safeguard the interests of investors and stakeholders.

This is a standard protocol for risk management purposes which is triggered when the KSE30 index moves 4% either way and remains there for 5 consecutive minutes.

"Market halt" procedure has been introduced by psx as a front line regulator in line with international best practices and approved by SECP in PSX regulations in December of 2019.

The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets.

During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure.

PSX remains at the forefront of the Capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.

