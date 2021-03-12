PSX turns around, gains 1008 points to close at 43,788 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1008.32 points, with positive change of 2.36 percent, closing at 43,788.08 points against 42,779.76 points on the last working day.

A total 442,561,882 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 406,100,880 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.586 billion against Rs17.711 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 321 of them recorded gain and 74 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity food Ltd with a volume of 88,257,772 shares and price per share of Rs25.29, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,841,638 and price per share of Rs120.33 and Jah Sidd. Co with volume of 17,736,000 and price per share of Rs20.40.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs70.12 per share, closing at Rs1005.12 while Sapphire Tex increased by Rs65,74 per share closing at Rs987.99.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs9500 whereas Sunrays Textile was runner up with the decrease of Rs60.25 per share, closing at Rs948.