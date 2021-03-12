UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PSX Turns Around, Gains 1008 Points To Close At 43,788 Points

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

PSX turns around, gains 1008 points to close at 43,788 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 1008.32 points, with positive change of 2.36 percent, closing at 43,788.08 points against 42,779.76 points on the last working day.

A total 442,561,882 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 406,100,880 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.586 billion against Rs17.711 billion previous day.

As many as 412 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 321 of them recorded gain and 74 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Unity food Ltd with a volume of 88,257,772 shares and price per share of Rs25.29, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,841,638 and price per share of Rs120.33 and Jah Sidd. Co with volume of 17,736,000 and price per share of Rs20.40.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs70.12 per share, closing at Rs1005.12 while Sapphire Tex increased by Rs65,74 per share closing at Rs987.99.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs200 per share, closing at Rs9500 whereas Sunrays Textile was runner up with the decrease of Rs60.25 per share, closing at Rs948.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TRG Pakistan Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Sunrays Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

24 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

28 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

31 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

1 hour ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.