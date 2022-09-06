UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 1.06 Point

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PSX turns around, gains 1.06 point

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Tuesday, gain1.06 point, closing at 41,860.36 points against 41,859.30 points on the last working day.

A total of 187,263,407 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 156,803,627 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.017 billion against Rs 4.368 billion on last trading day.

As many as 357 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gain and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 46,806,000 shares and price per share of Rs7.

09, P.I.A.C (A) with volume of 10,877,000 and price per share of Rs4.66 and Fauji Foods Ltd with volume of 9,347,578 and price per share of Rs 6.80.

Premium Tex. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.42.00 per share, closing at Rs844.00 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 39.45 to Rs 1,100.00.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.37.72 per share closing at Rs 752.27 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 96.45 to close at Rs 1,189.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Fauji Foods Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Billion P

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

36 minutes ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

47 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

47 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

47 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.