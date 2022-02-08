PSX turns around, gains 106 points to close at 45,947 points

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around and witnessed slight bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 106.70 points, a positive change of 0.23 points, closing at 45,947.95 points against 45,841.25 points on the last working day.

A total of 187,377,125 shares, valuing Rs7.097, were traded during the day compared to the trade of 150,102,543 shares worth Rs6.251, the previous day.

As many as 364 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 153 of them recorded gain and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with a volume of 23,138,009 shares and price per share of Rs7.77, Enjgro Polymer with a volume of 14,700,000 and price per share of Rs61.21 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 14,212,500 and price per share of Rs2.20.

Premier Suger witnessed a maximum increase of Rs39.50 per share, closing at Rs577 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber the share prices of which climbed up by Rs34.86 to Rs955.

Otsuka Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs18.88 closing at Rs241.12 followed by Wah-Noble, the share price of which declined by Rs14.75 to close at Rs215.25.