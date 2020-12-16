PSX turns around, gains 109 points to close at 43,360 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The KSE-100 index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 109.35 points with positive change of 0.25 percent, closing at 43,360.19 points against 43,250.84 points on the last working day.

A total 433,020,929 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 702,210,165 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.21.383 billion against Rs29.201 billion previous day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 171 of them recorded gain and 212 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 29,137,500 shares and price per share of Rs.73.55, Pak Refinery with a volume of 28,201,000 and price per share of Rs21.29 and Hascol petrol Ltd with a volume of 22,891,934 and price per share of Rs. 15.68.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs47 per share, closing at Rs2897 whereas Gatron Industries was runner up with the increase of Rs43.23 per share, closing at Rs.619.74.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.55 per share, closing at Rs.940 whereas Ismail Industries shares decreased by Rs.23.99 per share closing at Rs381.01.