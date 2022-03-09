UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 164 Points To Close At 43,042 Points 09 Mar 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PSX turns around, gains 164 points to close at 43,042 points 09 Mar 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bearish trend, gaining 164.61 points, with a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 43,042.96 points against 42,878.35 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bearish trend, gaining 164.61 points, with a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 43,042.96 points against 42,878.35 points on the last working day.

A total of 183,707,688 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 226,106,524 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.066 billion against Rs7.120 billion the previous day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 12,791,000 shares and price per share of Rs15.49, Pak Int bulk with a volume of 12,531,500 and price per share of Rs 6.17 and TPL Properties with volume of 11,135,847 and price per share of Rs 23.48.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs67.30 per share, closing at Rs1029.80 whereas the runner up was Wyeth Pak Ltd, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs83.99 to Rs 2084.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs44.38 closing at Rs 675 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs138 to close at Rs11,861.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of s ..

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over actions of some fans

25 minutes ago
 PM says Zardari will be his next target

PM says Zardari will be his next target

37 minutes ago
 SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 ..

SBP decides to maintain its policy rate at  9.75 %

37 minutes ago
 APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

APL: A Pakistan’s Leading Provider of Lubricants

38 minutes ago
 Preparations begins to decorate spring festival in ..

Preparations begins to decorate spring festival in city of Saints

44 seconds ago
 LHVs hold protest to release wages

LHVs hold protest to release wages

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>