PSX turns around, gains 164 points to close at 43,042 points 09 Mar 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Wednesday and witnessed bearish trend, gaining 164.61 points, with a positive change of 0.38 percent, closing at 43,042.96 points against 42,878.35 points on the last working day.

A total of 183,707,688 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 226,106,524 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.066 billion against Rs7.120 billion the previous day.

As many as 341 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 148 of them recorded gain and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 12,791,000 shares and price per share of Rs15.49, Pak Int bulk with a volume of 12,531,500 and price per share of Rs 6.17 and TPL Properties with volume of 11,135,847 and price per share of Rs 23.48.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs67.30 per share, closing at Rs1029.80 whereas the runner up was Wyeth Pak Ltd, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs83.99 to Rs 2084.

Philip Morris Pak witnessed maximum decrease of Rs44.38 closing at Rs 675 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs138 to close at Rs11,861.