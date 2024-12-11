Open Menu

PSX Turns Around, Gains 1,913 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX turns around, gains 1,913 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 1,913.57 points, a positive change of 1.76 percent, closing at 110,810.22 points as compared to 108,896.65 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,080,023,483 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,548,302,320 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 47.139 billion against Rs. 68.805 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 472 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 288 of them recorded gains and 130 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited 135,915,842 shares at Rs 6.40 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 73,534,167 shares at Rs 1.65 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 57,124,498 shares at Rs.14.90 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.504.95 per share price, closing at Rs.20,835.50, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 53.11 rise in its per share price to Rs 684.99

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 175.54 per share closing at Rs 7,155.27 followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs 59.14 decline to close at Rs.562.53.

