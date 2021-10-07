UrduPoint.com

PSX Turns Around, Gains 212.82 Points

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

PSX turns around, gains 212.82 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around on Thursday and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 212.82 points, with a positive change of 0.48 per cent, closing at 44,586.05 points against 44,373.23 points on the last working day.

A total of 296,037,038 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 252,760,895 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.457 billion against Rs10.082 billion the previous day.

As many as 558 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 311 of them recorded gain and 227 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 57,981,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.54, Telecard Limited with a volume of 36,993,000 and price per share of Rs 19.26 and Treet corp with volume of 12,892,500 and price per share of Rs 53.97.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 200 per share, closing at Rs 19200.

Rafhan Maize was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs 125, closing at Rs 10925.

Colgate PalmXB recorded a maximum decrease of Rs 99.95 per share, closing atRs 2350 followed by Khyber Tobacco, the prices of which declined by Rs 16.48 per share, closing at Rs 318.30.

